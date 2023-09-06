Barnsley stabbing: Further arrests in murder inquiry
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing.
The victim, a man in his 30s, died in hospital after he was found injured at an address on George Street in Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, arrested on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody.
South Yorkshire Police said a man, 45, and a woman, 44, are also being held on suspicion of murder.
The force said a post mortem examination revealed the man, who has not been formally identified, died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said: "I know serious incidents such as this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened.
"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today and tomorrow as are enquiries continue, and I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to speak to officers."
