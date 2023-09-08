Emily Sanderson: Man admits murder of Sheffield woman reported missing
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a woman reported missing in the days before her body was discovered in Sheffield.
Mark Nicholls, 43, pleaded guilty to killing Emily Sanderson, whose body was found in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough.
Ms Sanderson, who had not been seen since 19 May, was reported missing on 25 May. Her body was found on 30 May.
Nicholls, also of Crofton Avenue, is due to be sentenced on 6 October at Sheffield Crown Court.
A post-mortem examination found that Ms Sanderson died from head injuries.
