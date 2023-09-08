Family on woodland dog walk in Rotherham robbed by masked men

A family walking their dog in Rotherham woodland was robbed by three masked men, police have said.

The couple and their two children were attacked in Treeton Woods, which is located between the villages of Treeton and Aughton, at 19:00 BST on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the trio threatened the family before making off with gold jewellery.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

