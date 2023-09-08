Barnsley man convicted of raping 15-year-old girl as she walked home
- Published
A man has been convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl who he attacked and left in a field as she walked home.
Paul Blackshaw, 43, followed the victim along Wentworth Road in Hoyland, South Yorkshire, as she returned from an evening with friends in September 2021.
Blackshaw left the girl "upset, frightened and alone" after the attack, South Yorkshire Police said.
A jury found him guilty on Thursday after a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
During a police interview, Blackshaw denied the assault, but could not explain how his DNA was found on the girl's clothing, the court had heard.
The jury took just over an hour to return their unanimous verdict.
Blackshaw, of Kirk View, Barnsley, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 6 October.
Det Con Courtney Moorby praised "the bravery and testimony of this young victim".
"My thoughts remain with her as she attempts to rebuild her life following his incident."
Det Con Moorby added: "I am pleased the jury found Blackshaw guilty of his actions and he now faces sentencing.
"I hope this sends a clear message that those who prey on the vulnerabilities of others are shameful and their behaviour will not be tolerated."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.