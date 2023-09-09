Sheffield: Man stabbed and another hit by car in linked attacks
Two men have been seriously injured in a double attack in Sheffield city centre, police have said.
A 20-year-old was stabbed at the junction of Carver Street and Rockingham Street at about 03:00 BST.
Shortly after, another man - also aged 20 - was hit by a car at the same location.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers believe the two incidents were linked.
Officers said the stabbing victim was in a "serious but stable" condition, while the other man suffered "potentially life-changing" leg injuries.
A third man, in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with the intention to supply. He remains in police custody.
Det Insp Mark Cockayne said there would be a heightened police presence in the area as the force investigated the incidents.
I know incidents of violence such as this will be a cause for concern for people who live, work in and visit Sheffield city centre.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
