A1(M) motorists face delays at Doncaster after collision
- Published
The A1(M) was closed southbound near Doncaster early on Monday after a car was involved in a collision.
National Highways said the road between junction 36 and junction 37 had reopened at around 07:30 BST, although one lane remained closed.
Drivers were warned to expect congestion throughout the morning. The incident prompted delays of 60 minutes, National Highways said.
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended.
