Danielle Ejogbamu death in Sheffield no longer treated as suspicious
The death of a woman whose body was found at a house in Sheffield is no longer being treated as suspicious.
Danielle Ejogbamu, 33, was found dead at a property in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on 16 March 2022, South Yorkshire Police said at the time.
Post-mortem examinations had since shown no evidence of anyone else's involvement, a force spokesperson said.
A man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder faced no further action, they added.
Ms Ejogbamu's family had been informed and a file would be passed to the coroner, officers said.
