Surprise and sadness over Yorkshire Wilko store closures
- Published
A number of Wilko stores will close on Tuesday after talks to save the retailer failed.
The high-street chain collapsed into administration in August, putting more than 12,500 jobs at risk.
The branch in Kirkgate, Wakefield, is among the first to shut this week, with many more Yorkshire stores set to follow suit.
BBC News visited Wakefield and Sheffield to find out how shoppers felt about the closures.
'It's a pity'
Sheffield resident Margaret Muta, 54, said she regularly used the store in Hillsborough and was surprised when the business revealed it was in financial trouble.
She said: "It really is a pity, I wish something could be done about it.
"I was shocked because some shops you know they are going to be closing but Wilko was actually very good and I did not see it coming."
'Sheffield will be a ghost town'
Shopper Lynn Costello, 75, said she would find it difficult to find similar products in other stores.
She said: "I did not expect them to close, I always thought they were a really good business but they seem to be joining the queue of all the good shops closing.
"Sheffield will be a ghost town."
'I went in and all the shelves were bare'
Abbie Sisson, who regularly uses the Sheffield store on the way home, said she was "gutted" when she heard the news.
The 28-year-old said: "The shop has been around for as long as I can remember.
"I did not know about the closure until last week - I went in and all the shelves were bare."
'Very sad'
Tsagay Kifla, 42, said he had enjoyed shopping at the city centre branch as it was easily accessible via public transport or on foot.
He said: "I feel very sad, everything is closing now. [Wilko] has everything, they have the post office and I shop here a lot."
'Closure is part of life'
An 85-year-old Sheffield resident, who did not wish to be named, said the closure did not affect him.
He said: "I am not bothered about it. I've not been there for 20 years.
"Things are closing all the time, it's part of life."
'Closure will affect footfall'
Pamela Denton, from the Samaritans charity shop opposite Wilko in Kirkgate, Wakefield, said the closure would affect footfall in the area.
She told BBC Radio Leeds: "I know people did use it and they'll miss it. I'm disappointed it's going.
"We did used to go partly because there was a huge car park behind it and not many places have that. It was one shop for everything."
'Kirkgate on its knees'
Andrew, who did not wish to give his surname, said he would miss shopping at Wilko but said the closure did not come as a surprise.
He said: "Truthfully, I don't think it'll have much effect on other businesses, because this part of town seems to be on its knees, the whole of Kirkgate to be honest."
'It was important to keep Wilko in Wakefield'
Zahid Iqbal, managing director of The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield, said the closure would affect trading in the city.
Mr Iqbal said: "Wilko has been a part of Wakefield's trading for the last 30 years.
"We always assumed that when that building was going to be demolished as part of the regeneration plans, that Wilko would have been relocated within Wakefield, whether that was in The Ridings or in another shopping centre, but it was very important to keep Wilko within Wakefield."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.