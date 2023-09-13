Two deny murdering man found fatally injured in Barnsley
Two men have denied murdering a man who was discovered fatally injured at a house in South Yorkshire.
Carl Dixon, 35, died in hospital after being found at the property in George Street, Barnsley, on 5 September.
Daniel Cheetham, 25, and Liam Shaw, 24, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The two men pleaded not guilty to both offences and were remanded into custody until their next appearance at court.
A trial date for Mr Cheetham, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough, and Mr Shaw, of no fixed address, was set for 11 March 2024.
