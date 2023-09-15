Barnsley man, 41, charged with raping 11-year-old girl

The attack is said to have happened at a property in Barnsley on 10 September

A man has appeared in court charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in South Yorkshire.

Ziad Talibi, 41, is accused of attacking the girl at a property in Spencer Street, Barnsley, on 10 September.

Mr Talibi, from Barnsley, appeared at the town's magistrates' court charged with rape and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13.

He has been remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 October.

