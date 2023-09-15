Sheffield Leadmill campaign has cruelly exploited loyalty, promoter says
- Published
The operators of Sheffield's Leadmill music venue have "cruelly exploited" fans' loyalty in their fight against eviction, a veteran promoter has said.
Alan Deadman, who was involved with the venue in the 1980s, accused its present management of running a "misguided and deceptive campaign".
London-based landlords the Electric Group served the Leadmill's bosses with an eviction notice last year.
The venue's managers said it "will no longer exist" if they are forced out.
They have been running a vocal "Save the Leadmill" campaign and have urged the public to back them in a "battle for the soul of Sheffield".
The Electric Group, which manages other music venues in Brixton and Bristol, has said it plans to run the Leadmill itself and "ensure it remains an inclusive, vibrant music and arts venue".
Mr Deadman, who promotes the city's Tramlines Fringe festival, said he believes there was never any prospect of the venue shutting down.
He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "There's a very fierce loyalty among Sheffielders to the city and I think that fierce loyalty has been really cruelly exploited by a misguided and deceptive campaign."
Councillors will meet on Monday to consider an application by the Electric Group, which bought the building in 2017, to take over the venue's premises licence.
The Leadmill's current regime have offered to pay people to protest outside the meeting and accused the firm of a "hostile takeover".
Mr Deadman said the battle over the venue's future had become "very ugly" and created a "bad atmosphere in the city".
He accused the venue's bosses of "cynical exploitation of the love of the Leadmill" and said their campaign "could never really succeed".
The Leadmill opened in 1980 as mixed arts space under a non-profit co-operative model but is now run as a commercial operation headed by Phil Mills.
Mr Deadman recalled the venue hosting gigs by local heroes Pulp, Cabaret Voltaire and Artery during an "incredibly exhilarating" first year.
"That voluntary spirit, in my mind, and the bands who came here - that's what created the Leadmill," he added.
Mr Deadman said he was "very sceptical of outside investors" and the Electric Group would have to "earn their stripes," but suggested the Leadmill being part of chain would bring "advantages" for local bands such as slots supporting touring bands.
Responding to Mr Deadman's comments a spokesperson for the Leadmill said the venue was "owned by and is trademarked by The Leadmill Ltd".
They claimed the Electric Group was "using a loophole in the law to force The Leadmill out of business," adding: "If they succeed The Leadmill will no longer exist."
Dominic Madden, the Electric Group's founder and chief executive, said the previous owners of the building had been "intent on developing it for student accommodation".
He claimed his company's purchase of the freehold had secured its long-term future as "a thriving venue for music and culture".
"It's important to note the current management's lease expired this year. Contrary to claims of exploiting a legal loophole, a commercial lease has come to its natural end," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.