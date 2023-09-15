Man charged after stabbing in Sheffield city centre
- Published
A man has been charged after a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
Police said a man was stabbed on Carver Street in the early hours of Saturday. Shortly afterwards, another victim was hit by a car at the same location.
A 27-year-old from Sheffield has been charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.
Three other men arrested for offences, including dangerous driving, have been released on bail.
The men, aged 19, 26 and 35, were also questioned on suspicion wounding and violent disorder.
They have all been released on police bail.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were linking the two incidents.
The force said the stab victim, aged in his 20s, was in a "serious but stable" condition, while the man hit by the car suffered "potentially life-changing" leg injuries.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.