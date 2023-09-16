John Burkhill: Award to honour Sheffield's Pram Man's fundraising
- Published
A popular fundraiser known as "the Man with the Pram" has won another award for his dedication to raising cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.
John Burkhill, 84, has collected more than £1m for the charity by walking Sheffield's streets in a green wig and with his late daughter's pram.
His latest recognition has seen him named ITV Calendar North's Regional Fundraiser of the Year.
Mr Burkhill, from Handsworth, said it was "humbling" to receive the title.
The fundraiser will now represent the region at the Pride of Britain Awards in October where he will compete for the overall regional fundraiser award.
When Mr Burkhil set out on his fundraising journey in 2007, he initially hoped to raise £250,000 in honour of his late wife June and daughter.
However, after hitting his target he decided to aim for £1m, which he reached in May.
In recognition of his efforts, Mr Burkhill was shortlisted for the ITV Calendar North region in the Fundraiser of the Year category.
On Thursday, he was told he had won the category after a surprise visit from the Calendar team.
Mr Burkhill said he could not believe the news and said it was "humbling" to be named alongside "some really fantastic people".
He said: "There are so many worthy winners having watched all the categories this week.
"To be nominated in itself is a real honour but now to have won is really fantastic. But, to be honest, everyone is a winner in my eyes."
To date, Mr Burkhill has taken part in more than 1,000 races, including the London and New York marathons, and was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2013.
Hannah Lumb-Smith, Macmillan's fundraising manager, said: "Whilst he doesn't do what he does for the awards, he absolutely deserves all the accolades that come his way."
