Man charged with attempted murder over stabbing in Sheffield
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Sheffield.
The teenager was taken to hospital with wounds to his chest after emergency services were called to Norfolk Street at about 16:20 BST on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy's injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
John Jubb, 48, of Wincobank Avenue, is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.