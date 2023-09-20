Greater Manchester Police officer dismissed over flirty messages
- Published
A police officer who sent "flirtatious" messages to a vulnerable woman he met after she was reported missing has been dismissed for gross misconduct.
PC Robert Whitehead was an officer with Greater Manchester Police when he abused his position for sexual purposes, a hearing was told.
He was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the force after the messages came to light.
He was dismissed without notice following the hearing on Tuesday,
The IOPC investigation began in November 2022 and PC Whitehead was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and improper use of police powers.
During an interview messages on the woman's phone were read to him.
'Get in bother'
The IOPC said PC Whitehead, who was based in Ashton-under-Lyne, met the woman after she was reported missing from home and he was part of the police effort to find her.
Soon afterwards he began exchanging messages with the woman, moving from his police-issue phone to his personal device while he was both on and off-duty.
Many of the messages were signed with an "x", and made reference to her appearance, the IOPC said. He received inappropriate messages back from her, which he did not discourage or report.
He also sent a message asking her to delete the messages, saying she would "get in bother" if she failed to do so.
The investigation concluded in May and PC Whitehead was found to have breached the police standards of professional behaviour with respect to honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.
He was dismissed without notice and added to the College of Policing's Barred List, banning him from working in policing in future.
He will not face further criminal charges.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "When officers abuse their position for a sexual purpose this is a form of serious corruption, which has absolutely no place in policing.
"PC Whitehead was well aware of the woman's vulnerability yet rather than helping her, he tried to exploit the situation for his own sexual gratification.
"His attempts to cover up this appalling behaviour show he was well aware his communication with the woman had gone far beyond acceptable, professional contact.
"Thanks to the prompt referral from GMP and the swift response of IOPC investigators we were able to stop this contact before it escalated any further."
Greater Manchester Police has been approached for comment.