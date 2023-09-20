Doncaster Sheffield Airport could reopen as council agrees rescue plan
- Published
Negotiations to find an investor to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) will begin on Monday after a report said it was financially viable.
Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said the city council's cabinet had given their unanimous support to reopening DSA.
She said the authority aimed to find an investor that would create a leasehold agreement with the site's owner to run it for 100 years.
DSA closed in 2022 after owner Peel Group said it was financially unviable.
"Reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport is my number one priority," said Ms Jones.
Earlier this year, the council had tested the market with industry experts who could work with them to reopen DSA.
The authority will now negotiate with 15 interested parties to select one to work on leasing the site from Peel.
It will be one element of the council's South Yorkshire Airport City programme, which aims to create a cluster of economic activity based around the airport.
Plans include retail, leisure and logistics opportunities to create an estimated 16,500 new jobs.
A Financial Viability Assessment (FVA) indicated that the reopened airport could see 2m passengers pass through a year within a decade.
It also suggested it could be in profit within five years of opening.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Jones said: "I am pleased to say that the report suggests we were right to have faith in the potential of the airport.
"Initial discussions with the market have also been positive and suggest there is substantial interest from potential operators.
"In addition, and importantly, discussions with the current landowners have led us to believe that there is a realistic chance of agreeing a lease for the airport which would enable us to expedite the reopening process."
She also confirmed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had pushed back a decision on whether the site's controlled airspace should be removed.
The council aims to have a deal finalised by March 2024, subject to conditions set out by Peel Group being deemed reasonable.
The BBC has approached Peel Group for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.