Andrew Gosden: Men released without charge in 2007 missing boy case
Two men arrested by officers investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old schoolboy Andrew Gosden have been released by police.
The pair were arrested in December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.
Andrew was last seen on 14 September 2007 at King's Cross Station in London after boarding a train from Doncaster.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said he was "confident the two men arrested played no part in Andrew's disappearance".
The force said the arrested men were both interviewed and had had a number of electronic devices seized and analysed by specialist officers.
"The investigation remains open and active and we would urge anyone with information to come forward," Det Ch Insp Knowles said.
"It's now been 16 years since Andrew's disappearance and we know in that time people's views, opinions and loyalties can change.
"Even the smallest piece of information could help detectives find answers for Andrew's family who have campaigned tirelessly for answers."
On the day of his disappearance, Andrew had skipped school and withdrawn just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital.
He was last seen on CCTV footage arriving at King's Cross Station. Since then police have been unable to corroborate his movements.
The teenager's motive for travelling to London on the day he was last seen has never been established.
