Man who fired shots at family home in Doncaster jailed
- Published
A man who fired a shotgun at a family's home while five children, including a four-week-old baby, were inside has been jailed for five years.
Karl Mangham, 19, opened fire on the property in Apley Road, Doncaster, after threatening to "shoot everyone" in the house.
Police said the 3 April attack had caused "terror and panic"
Mangham, of Lime Tree Avenue, Doncaster, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to a firearms offence.
South Yorkshire Police said Mangham fled the scene of the shooting but was later found at an address in Auckley.
Investigating officer Jennifer Dunkin said: "Mangham's actions not only put a whole family in immediate and serious danger, but caused terror for people who were in the street at the time.
"This attack happened in broad daylight, and after firing the gun he ran away from the scene to try and evade police."
Mangham also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack earlier this year and to possession with intent to supply heroin.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.