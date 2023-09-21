Tributes paid to Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack
Tributes have been paid to Sheffield United footballer Maddy Cusack, who has died at the age of 27.
Cusack had played for the side since 2019 and last season became the first player to make 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women.
In a statement Sheffield United said she had also worked as a marketing executive for the football club.
Paying tribute Stephen Bettis, the club's chief executive officer, said she would be "sadly missed".
"This is heart-breaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane," he said.
"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.
"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family, she will be sadly missed.
"Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the Club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."
He added that the club were in discussions over a "suitable" tribute.
