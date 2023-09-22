Rogue cow goes on the moo-ve down Sheffield road
Drivers in Sheffield had to give way to a cow that had decided to go for a walk down the centre of a busy road.
Police said they were called by a member of the public at about 08:00 BST on Thursday, warning the animal was strolling along Midhurst Road.
When officers arrived, the cow had moved on to Halifax Road, which police had to close to ensure the safety of both motorists and the cow.
They finally managed to usher it off the road and its owner was later found.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the animal was safely back in its field just after 09:00.
