Sheffield dog attack: Animal to be put down after biting man
A dog which attacked and seriously injured a man is to be put down, South Yorkshire Police have said.
The bull mastiff-type dog escaped from a property before attacking the man in Handsworth Road, Sheffield, on Tuesday, causing injuries to his chest and arm.
A police spokesperson said the owner, a 53-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and released on bail.
The force said he had since signed the dog over to police to be euthanised.
Armed officers were called to the incident earlier this week, with footage of the attack - which appeared on social media - showing the victim trying to fend off the creature and protect his own dog.
He was then seen to fall into the road before a car pulled up to try and scare the dog away.
'Responsible decision'
Police said the owner was "exceptionally apologetic for his dog's actions".
Dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said: "The owner of this dog is trying to act responsibly and reduce the risk this dog could cause in the future.
"This dog will now be put to sleep, humanely, by a vet."
He added that rehabilitation and rehoming of the dog was not deemed possible, adding: "We're pleased the owner is acknowledging the risk and making a responsible decision."
