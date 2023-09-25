Sheffield bin strikes called off after new pay offer agreed
Planned strike action by Sheffield's refuse collectors will no longer go ahead, it has been confirmed.
Refuse collectors working for Veolia were due to walk out on Tuesday and Wednesday over pay conditions.
However, strikes which would have affected around 200,000 households in the city have now been called off after an improved pay deal was offered.
A Veolia spokesperson said recycling and waste collections would continue to operate as usual.
On Friday, GMB union members accepted a new offer after previously rejecting a below-inflation two-year pay deal.
The Veolia spokesperson added: "Following recent pay negotiations, we are pleased that a pay offer has been accepted that recognises the hard work and commitment of our people in our Sheffield household collection service."
