Almost 100 homes could be built on former field in Barnsley
- Published
Plans to build almost 100 new homes on a former agricultural field in Barnsley are due to be considered.
Barnsley Council's planning committee will debate the plans for a new development that would see 95 new homes built on Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe.
The development would be made up of 22 two-bed, 44 three-bed and 29 four-bedroom dwellings. It would also include affordable housing units.
The application will be considered by the planning board on Tuesday.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the applicant has also agreed to contribute £71,250 towards sustainable travel, £540,000 towards education due to the predicted future need in the area and more than £153,000 towards green space.
The application received seven letters of objection, mainly concerned with parking and traffic.
