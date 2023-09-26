NHS nurse, 70, vows to carry on caring after 50 years
An NHS nurse marking 50 years in the job says she still has a passion for her profession.
Chris Hardy, 70, began her career in 1973 when she qualified as a registered nurse at Sheffield Royal Infirmary.
After half a century in the NHS, her granddaughter and daughter-in-law have recently followed in her footsteps and chosen a career in nursing.
"My advice to anyone coming into nursing would be go ahead and do it," Ms Hardy said.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said Ms Hardy was the youngest Sister at the city's infirmary at the time, before moving to the new Royal Hallamshire Hospital in 1979.
She later moved into community nursing, working with several GP practices, and became manager of North Sheffield's community nursing service.
She returned to district nursing in 2003 as she "missed the patient contact".
"I feel very proud of achieving 50 years as a qualified nurse and still really enjoy nursing with a passion," she said.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my years of nursing, feeling fulfilled in my career and still want to carry on at 70 years of age."
The nurse said one of the biggest changes she had witnessed during her half century has been within social care, adding: "It has had a massive impact on providing joined up care for our increasingly elderly population."
Sue Gavelle, integrated care team nurse lead at the trust, said: "Chris has possibly seen the wheel reinvented six times and has touched or supported most of the people who have worked in the community.
"Her wisdom, experience and knowledge speaks for itself, she continues to make a difference to her patients and offers that extra bit of 'care' we all strive for - we're very lucky to have her as a role model and mentor for the next generation."
