Thousands of new homes needed in Barnsley over next decade - council
More than 20,000 new homes could be built in Barnsley over the next decade, according to council projections.
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council's draft housing strategy has identified a number of areas with the potential to support future building projects.
It said there was potential for more than 9,000 homes in central Barnsley, with the remainder being spread across the district.
This included places like Hoyland, Goldthorpe and Wombwell.
A new housing strategy report said: "Barnsley's growing and changing population means that we must deliver a significant number of new homes annually to meet need.
"It is essential that future housing development must take place in the right locations, with the right infrastructure and amenities," it added.
More than 7,000 homes were built across the borough between 2014 and 2023.
A further 2,500 affordable homes were built during the same period, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
