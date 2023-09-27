BetterPoints Sheffield app vouchers for ditching the car
A council is rolling out a free app which turns steps, cycle rides and bus trips into shopping vouchers.
Sheffield City Council said the BetterPoints Sheffield scheme aimed to encourage residents to ditch their cars.
The app records journeys made on foot, by bike, in a wheelchair, or by bus, tram or train.
Points are accrued, which can then be exchanged for shopping vouchers at participating outlets.
Following a successful four-year pilot at the University of Sheffield, which had led to 27% of their staff now choosing to walk or cycle to work, the BetterPoints Sheffield app is now being rolled out across the city, the council said.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the council's transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said it wanted to give people "a genuine choice about how they travel around the city".
He said an increase in active travel journeys would help improve air quality, reduce congestion and support wellbeing.
Mr Miskell added: "This is a brilliant opportunity to support some of the fantastic businesses and charities across the city."
'Fantastic causes'
Jack Windle, manager of BetterPoints Sheffield, said: "We know people who walk, cycle or take public transport to work are happier and healthier, but what we also know is that those people pass and visit local shops, cafes and other businesses to spend their money locally.
"BetterPoints Sheffield will reward people for making healthier journeys, and those rewards can be spent at local businesses or donated to fantastic local causes."
According to BetterPoints Sheffield's own data, more than 2.5 million sustainable trips have been recorded during the pilot, resulting in 3,500 vouchers being redeemed at university catering outlets in the last year.
The scheme has replaced almost 750,000 car trips by journeys on foot, on bikes or by public transport.
