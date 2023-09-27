Sheffield dog attack CCTV released as warning to owners
Footage of an out-of-control dog attacking another pet in Sheffield has been issued by South Yorkshire Police.
The force said a woman was walking her dog on Richmond Road with her one-year-old daughter when a Staffordshire bull terrier escaped its owner.
It started attacking the woman's dog, police said, with the pet requiring veterinary treatment.
The woman and her young daughter both suffered superficial injuries during the attack on 2 September.
The force said the owner of the dog was now part of a restorative justice scheme for the harm his pet caused.
'Don't be complacent'
The video shows how incidents involving loose dogs and those not under control "can quickly escalate and lead to serious injury", according to police.
PC Paul Jameson warned owners: "Your dog is your responsibility.
"Don't be complacent, don't think it won't happen, don't think you know your dog best.
"They're animals - even the most relaxed animals in certain situations can be subjected to stress, which may cause a response born from fear."
