Fire crews battle blaze at industrial estate in Sheffield
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the premises off Penistone Road in Owlerton at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.
Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows shut due to large amounts of smoke, the fire service said.
Sheffield College said their Hillsborough Campus would be closed for the rest of the day as a result.
Due to heavy traffic in the area, the fire service has also asked people to divert their journeys where possible.
