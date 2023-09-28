Snake Pass: Four people seriously injured in two-vehicle collision
- Published
A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after a two-car crash on the Snake Pass, police have said.
The woman and a man, both in their 50s, and two men, both in their 20s, were in an Audi A1 and Citroen DS3 when they collided on the A57 near Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said the crash happened near to the junction of Rod Side at about 15:55 BST on Sunday.
Officers appealed for witnesses or anyone with information on the crash to get in touch.
