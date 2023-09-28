Sheffield: Fargate tram tracks discovery a 'window to the past'
Renovation works in Sheffield have uncovered old tram tracks hidden for decades beneath the city's streets.
The find, made on Fargate near Sheffield Town Hall during street improvements, has attracted attention from passers-by and on social media.
The first electric tram ran in Sheffield in 1899, with the service in place until 1960.
Sheffield Civic Trust described the find underneath the modern concrete as a "window to the past".
The work in the city centre aims to "transform" the area with green spaces, seating areas and new lighting, the council previously said.
Janet Ridler, a trustee at the civic trust, said: "When major renovation projects like this happen you never quite know what you are going to uncover when you start digging.
"I think what makes this particularly interesting to people is that it has captured their imagination, there's a lot of memories for people who remember the original trams in Sheffield."
The renovation project, being funded by a £15.8m Future High Streets Fund grant, also hopes to create a year-round events and exhibition space.
Ms Ridler, who is also a councillor for Stocksbridge and Upper Don, continued: "The history of trams in the city goes right back to the 1800s, they were horse-drawn when they were first introduced then electric from around the turn of the 20th Century.
"We've got to accept that the ones [old tracks] in the centre of Sheffield will sadly disappear from view again fairly soon, but I'm sure a lot of people will be taking photographs and videos."
She added: It's a window to the past, the older population in Sheffield still remember being on the trams."
