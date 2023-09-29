Paedophile, 74, jailed for abuse of young boy in Sheffield
- Published
A paedophile who abused a young boy in Sheffield during the 1980s and 90s has been jailed.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Michael Copeland groomed the victim when the boy was aged eight to 12.
On Tuesday, Copeland was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to 15 charges of non-recent sexual abuse.
He was placed on the sex offenders register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim, who is now an adult, reported the abuse in November 2022.
Copeland, who lived in Sheffield at the time of his offending but later moved to Cornwall, was subsequently arrested at his home in Penhale House in Truro.
Investigating officer Wendy Howe said the victim had shown "tremendous courage" in coming forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.