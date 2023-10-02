Doncaster rapist attacked sleeping woman after party
A man who raped a woman after targeting her at a party has been jailed.
Darrell Crookes waited for his victim to fall asleep before attacking her in 2021, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 56-year-old, of Belvedere Drive, Doncaster, denied the offences but was convicted of rape and two counts of assault by penetration after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was jailed for 12 years, with a restraining order, banning any future contact with his victim, also imposed.
Det Sgt Fiona Trussell, said: "This incident has had an obviously devastating effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings."
Crookes was also issued with a barring order, preventing him from working with children, and ordered to pay £190 victim surcharge.
