Sheffield's O2 Academy closed temporarily over Raac concrete fears
One of Sheffield's largest music venues has shut over concerns about reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The O2 Academy has closed temporarily "as a precautionary measure while detailed surveys are carried out," a spokesperson said.
A two-day punk festival which was due to take place at the venue this weekend has been cancelled.
Raac is a lightweight building material which has been linked to the risk of collapse.
The concrete was used between the 1950s and 1990s, mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls.
In August, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Raac had passed its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
A spokesperson for O2 Academy Sheffield said the venue had closed "further to recent guidance relating to Raac".
They added: "The safety of our employees, performers and visitors is of paramount importance, and this cautionary approach is being taken by many other live entertainment buildings and theatres across the country.
"We sincerely apologise for the disappointment this temporary closure will cause. We will share further updates as soon as we are able."
HRH Punk festival, headlined by the band Cockney Rebels, had been due to take place at the venue on Saturday and Sunday. Organisers announced on Friday it had been cancelled at "late notice".
Buildings across the country have been checked for the presence of Raac since the HSE's warning last month.
The government said the crumbling concrete has so far been found in least 174 schools and colleges in England.
