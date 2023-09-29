Snake Pass crash: Woman dies after two-car collision on A57
A woman seriously injured in a crash on the Snake Pass has died in hospital, police have said.
Four people were seriously injured when an Audi A1 and Citroen DS3 collided on the A57, near the junction of Rod Side, at around 15:55 BST on Sunday.
A 53-year-old woman injured in the crash passed away on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who had dashcam footage to get in touch.
