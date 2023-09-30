Sheffield: Cyclist, 55, critical after collision with car

Rivelin Valley RoadOli Constable/BBC
The scene has been cordoned off by police

A 55-year-old cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a car in Sheffield.

Police said a bike collided with a white Mazda 3 on Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill, at about 18:00 BST on Friday.

The car was travelling towards Sheffield and the cyclist was going in the opposite direction.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man, is assisting officers with their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw the car before the collision - between the junction of Manchester Road and Malinbridge - to contact them.

Oli Constable/BBC
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police

