Sheffield: Cyclist, 55, critical after collision with car
- Published
A 55-year-old cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a car in Sheffield.
Police said a bike collided with a white Mazda 3 on Rivelin Valley Road, between Hollins Lane and Hagg Hill, at about 18:00 BST on Friday.
The car was travelling towards Sheffield and the cyclist was going in the opposite direction.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition, police said.
The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man, is assisting officers with their enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw the car before the collision - between the junction of Manchester Road and Malinbridge - to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.