Bradley Lowery: Sheffield Wednesday investigate fans' 'mockery'
Sheffield Wednesday is investigating after an image was shared online of two of its supporters mocking Bradley Lowery, who died of cancer aged six.
The photograph was allegedly taken at Hillsborough on Friday as the team played Sunderland, who Bradley was a mascot for before he died in 2017.
The club said it would investigate along with South Yorkshire Police.
"We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour," a spokesman said.
"We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley's family and friends."
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Sunderland 3-0 at the game on Friday.
Bradley was a Sunderland fan, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.
He went on to be the club's mascot and became "best mates" with his hero, striker Jermain Defoe.
Well-wishers raised more than £700,000 in 2016 to pay for him to be given antibody treatment in New York, but medics then found his cancer had grown and his family was informed his illness was terminal.
