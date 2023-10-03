Sheffield radiographers join 24-hour strike over pay
- Published
NHS Radiographers in South Yorkshire begin a 24-hour strike at 08:00 on Tuesday.
Staff at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are among those staging walkouts over pay.
The action, by members of the Society of Radiographers, is part of a national strike by 37 NHS Trusts.
The government previously said its offer of a 5% pay rise combined with one-off payments totalling at least £1,655 was "reasonable" and "final".
It follows a 48-hour strike by radiographers - who perform vital scans on patients - in parts of England in July.
A statement on the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust website states strikes, including action by consultants and junior doctors, would "significantly impact" services run by the Trust, with some non-urgent appointments and procedures scheduled for the strike days cancelled.
'No choice'
Dean Rogers, director of industrial strategy for the Society of Radiographers, said: "The government's plans to open new community diagnostic centres and to cut cancer waiting lists all rely on having a strong radiography workforce - which means recruiting and retaining more radiographers.
"In addition to asking for a pay increase, we proposed offering either golden handshakes for new radiographers or a reduced working week for the entire profession.
"But ministers rejected our proposals outright, refusing even to discuss ways to make the profession more attractive to its current workforce or to new recruits.
"We didn't want to find ourselves back here again. But, with regret, we feel we have no choice but to take further strike action."
The walkout would begin at 08:00 BST on Tuesday 3 October and end at 08:00 BST on Wednesday 4 October, the Society of Radiographers said.
