Bradley Lowery: Man pleads guilty to taunting fans
A Sheffield Wednesday fan who used a photo of Bradley Lowery to taunt opposition supporters has admitted a public order offence.
Dale Houghton, 31, was pictured laughing as he brandished the image of the six-year-old during a match against Sunderland - the team Bradley supported before he died of cancer in 2017.
He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
District judge James Gould described his actions as "utterly deplorable".
Houghton, of Black Carr Road, Rotherham, was released on bail ahead of a sentencing hearing on 17 November.
The judge said all sentencing options were open, including a prison term.
Houghton was charged after pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showing two men laughing at Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on Friday, as the defendant held up a photo of Bradley on his phone.
During a police interview Houghton described his behaviour as "enjoyable banter" and said he had "found it funny," prosecutor Jade Scott told the court.
Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery, who saw the picture of Houghton on Facebook the day after the match, said his actions were "unforgivable".
In a statement to the court, she said she had "nothing but loving memories" of her son and felt "upset" that his image had been used "in order to get a reaction".
Lost his job
Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.
He went on to be the club's mascot and became "best mates" with his hero, striker Jermain Defoe, before his death.
Constance Coombs, Houghton's solicitor, said the defendant was "disgusted by what he did" and was "very remorseful".
She said Houghton accepted he "went too far" during "mutual goading" between the two sets of football fans and had searched for the image of Bradley after "being shown a Sheffield United badge" by Sunderland supporters.
Ms Coombs said Houghton's behaviour had caused "considerable uproar" and led to him losing his job as a window-fitter.
Judge Gould told Houghton his actions were "utterly deplorable" and the photo posted online showed him "plainly revelling in what he did".
Houghton also faces a football banning order when he is sentenced next month.
His bail conditions stipulate he must not attend any football matches or come within a mile of Hillsborough while Sheffield Wednesday are playing.
More than £18,000 has been donated to an appeal set up by Owls fans after Friday's match to raise money for a charity founded in Bradley's name.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up by his parents, said the money raised would help to build a holiday home in Scarborough "for sick children to be able to go and make memories".
In an interview with BBC Radio Tees, Bradley's mother said the support was "overwhelming".
"Times are tight and all charities are struggling at the moment, so the fact that people are donating these funds to put a positive spin on the situation is just incredible," Ms Lowery added.
She said Houghton's actions had been "really upsetting for myself and my husband".
"We don't ever want to see Bradley's image portrayed in such a negative, awful light," she added.
"It has really hit us hard."
