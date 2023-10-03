Marcia Grant: Boy, 13, admits killing woman with her own car
A 13-year-old boy has admitted causing the death of a grandmother by driving over her in her own car.
Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court.
He also admitted possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife. He will be sentenced on 1 December.
Appearing by video link, the boy, who was wearing a white shirt and black tie, only spoke to confirm his name and to enter his plea.
The boy, who was 12 at the time of the incident, had previously pleaded not guilty to murder and was due to go on trial this week.
His guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving on Tuesday was accepted by prosecutors.
No details of the incident were given during the brief court hearing on Tuesday.
However, during the boy's appearance at Sheffield Youth Court in April, prosecutor Gary Crothers said police at the scene noted the boy had asked: "Is she dead?", "looks like I got my first kill?", and "it was an accident, I swear".
Mr Crothers said CCTV footage showed the defendant attempting to take Mrs Grant's car. She is then said to have tried to stop him by going behind it.
"The vehicle reverses, causing her to fall on her back and her head impacts with the ground," said Mr Crothers.
"She was trapped under the vehicle, her husband tried to break the window of the car to get the defendant out of the car."
The prosecutor said the vehicle then reversed "at some speed causing the catastrophic injuries to Mrs Grant".
Mrs Grant was pronounced dead shortly after 19:30 BST.
In a statement released following her death, her family said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."
In a statement read outside court, Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said: "Since Marcia's death, our thoughts have been with her family and friends who have lost a loved one in the most tragic of circumstances.
"They will have to live with the heartbreaking consequences of that evening for the rest of their lives."
