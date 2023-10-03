Sheffield rogue landlord who rented out 'dangerous' homes banned
- Published
A Sheffield landlord who rented out "some of the most dangerous properties" has been banned from letting or managing houses for 10 years.
Nilendu Das, 55, of Carter Knowle Avenue, repeatedly rented out "hazardous" homes, Sheffield City Council said.
He has now been added to the Rogue Landlord Database following a First-tier tribunal decision in Manchester.
Should he breach the banning order, he could be jailed or fined up to £30,000.
According to the city council, Mr Das had a long history of operating and managing "extremely poor-quality" housing and had been prosecuted numerous times.
Chair of Sheffield City Council's housing committee, Councillor Douglas Johnson, said: "This latest prosecution has come as a result of Mr Das' continuation of the most severe housing offences.
"His properties were some of the most dangerous properties ever seen by the council's enforcement staff."
The banning order, which was issued on 21 August, is the first that Sheffield City Council had applied for.
The authority said it was the longest banning order in the country.
