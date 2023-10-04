Sheffield Labour councillors resign after being suspended by party
Seven senior Sheffield councillors who were suspended by Labour last month have quit the party.
Former city council leader Terry Fox, his wife Denise Fox, Julie Grocutt, Tony Damms, Dianne Hurst, Bryan Lodge and Garry Weatherall have all resigned.
Their suspensions in September were related to their refusal to vote with Labour at a meeting discussing the city's Local Plan.
They said they were resigning their Labour membership with "a heavy heart".
A joint statement read: "[We] the undersigned have taken the decision to formally resign the Labour whip and resign our membership of the Labour Party with immediate effect."
The group said it was apparent that "differences of opinion and approach" existed within the Sheffield Labour Party.
"As a result, we will sit as a group of Independent councillors, to serve our constituents within our respective wards to ensure that their voices are heard," the statement added.
Sheffield Labour was placed in special measures by the national party earlier this year.
Councillor Fox quit as leader of the council on the morning of the local election count in May, after having been in the post since 2021.
The resignations mean there are now 32 Labour councillors, 29 Lib Dems, 14 Green, eight Independents and one Conservative.
