The speed limit outside 16 Staffordshire schools is to be cut to 20mph (32.19 km/h) from September.

Electronic speed devices will be used at the locations until Christmas.

In January they will be moved on to another 16 schools, which will be announced later in the year, the county council said.

The part-time 20mph zones will operate during school-run times. The initiative follows a trial project at eight county schools last autumn and winter.

'Challenging times'

County councillor Mike Maryon, cabinet member for highways and road safety, said road safety was "a top priority".

"Ideally, I would like to roll this system out across the entire county straight away but we have more than 400 schools and are facing incredibly challenging financial times," he said.

"We are carefully balancing and prioritising the resources that we have to get maximum results for our communities.

"Motorists also have a responsibility to reduce their speed when driving past schools."