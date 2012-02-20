Couple killed in A523 car crash near Leek are named
A husband and wife who died in a crash in the Staffordshire Moorlands have been named by police.
William Burrows, 77, and 80-year-old Jean, from Little Chell in Stoke-on-Trent, died at the scene.
Their car was involved in a collision with two other cars on the A523 at Bottomhouse, near Leek, at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
A Leek couple in their 60s, in one of the other cars, remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The driver of the third car was not hurt.
Witnesses 'helped'
Officers from Staffordshire Police have appealed for witnesses following the fatal crash, which involved a silver Renault Kangoo, a red Fiat Punto and a green Skoda Octavia.
Investigating officer PC David Stubbs, said: "The A523 is the main road from Leek in the Staffordshire Moorlands to Ashbourne in Derbyshire and it's likely that there were many people travelling along the route at that time of the day.
"There are people in around five or six vehicles who we believe witnessed the collision, or helped at the scene, but left prior to emergency services arriving.
"We really need to speak to the occupants of these vehicles.
"I am very keen to hear from any witnesses that saw the collision or any of the vehicles involved immediately beforehand."