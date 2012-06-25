Man killed in scooter crash in Stretton named
- 25 June 2012
A man who died after his mobility scooter was in collision with a bus in Staffordshire has been named by police.
James Grindlay, 88, of Stretton, Burton, suffered serious injuries in the crash on Saturday and died on arrival at hospital, police said.
The driver of the single-decker bus, a man in his 60s, was shaken but not hurt in the crash in Princess Way, Stretton.
Anyone who witnessed the collision at about 12:30 BST has been urged to call Staffordshire Police.