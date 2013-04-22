'Thousands of pounds' missing from Labour bank account
- Published
Members of the Labour Party in Stoke-on-Trent have called in the police after thousands of pounds were found to be missing from their bank account.
The city's Central Labour Party has said it discovered a number of "serious discrepancies" in its account.
Staffordshire Police said it was at the early stages of an investigation and that "no arrests had been made".
The account is used to pay for election and other expenses, the party said. It is conducting its own investigation.
A spokesperson for the party would not confirm exactly how much was missing from the account but said the discrepancies "dated back a few years".
It said it was conducting its own internal investigation and would not comment further so "as not to hamper those inquiries".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.