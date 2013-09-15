People who use Staffordshire's railways have been asked for their views on how it can be improved ahead of the HS2 high-speed rail link being built.

A consultation has been launched after a meeting was held by Staffordshire County Council earlier this year.

Clive Thomson, commissioner for transport at the council, said it was important the area's rail network was efficient as no HS2 station is due to be built in the county.

The consultation ends in November.

HS2 will connect London to the Midlands, with the government aiming to have the London to Birmingham section of the £33bn rail project running by 2025.

Mr Thomson has said: "Without a station our residents and businesses will not be able to directly benefit from HS2.

"Therefore, the classic rail network will continue to be essential for the vast majority in Staffordshire."

A strategy on Staffordshire's rail network is expected to be published in February.