Funeral held after Staffordshire PC's fire death
- Published
The funeral has taken place of a Staffordshire police officer who died in a house fire.
PC David Beech, 30, died in a fire in Stoke-on-Trent which was started by cooking being left unattended on a hob, the fire service has said.
He was found with the bodies of his two dogs on Wyreley Way in Tunstall in the city on 16 March.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the service at St Edward the Confessor church in Leek.
PC Beech, a local response officer based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, had served with Staffordshire Police since November 2008.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.