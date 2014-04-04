Rail improvement work means faster trains between Crewe and Norton Bridge
- Published
Faster trains are now running through part of Staffordshire as the first stage of a £250m railway improvement scheme is completed.
Network Rail said trains between Crewe and Norton Bridge on the West Coast Main Line would see increased speeds from 75mph to 100mph.
New signals have been installed and modifications made to power lines.
Work started last January and the whole project is due to be finished by December 2017.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.