Elderly woman dies in Stoke-on-Trent bungalow fire
- Published
An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out at her home in Stoke-on-Trent.
The woman, who has not been named, was rescued from her bungalow in Milton but died in hospital.
Police and the fire service were called to Barrett Gardens at about 11:00 BST on Friday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the death is not being treated as suspicious. Her family has been told.
