Dr Stephen Hearing fined for poisoning trees in Stone
- Published
A doctor who killed trees by poisoning them at his property in Stone has been ordered to pay more than £4,000.
Dr Stephen Hearing destroyed a lime and copper beech tree and damaged another copper beech tree in Westover Drive.
At the time, in June 2011, all three were protected by preservation orders.
Hearing, 47, now of Station Road, Derby, admitted charges under the Town and Country Planning Act. Stafford magistrates made him pay a £3,400 fine, £595 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.
He was caught after a tree surgeon was called to do some work at the property and suspected the trees could be protected, Stafford Borough Council said.
